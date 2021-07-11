Warmer for the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cool and cloudy end to the weekend, sunshine and warmer weather will take over for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, with a clear to mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Monday, we’ll have a sunny sky and highs will reach the lower 90s in the west and the mid to upper 80s in central and eastern Kansas. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

We’ll gradually get warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90s on Tuesday and the mid 90s on Wednesday. We’ll stay sunny through then.

The weather pattern will start to change Thursday, bringing the chance for showers and storms in the evening. That chance for storms will continue, off and on, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 92.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 73 Chance of showers and storms; storms could hang around overnight.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 71 Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 73 partly cloudy with spotty showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.