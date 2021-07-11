Advertisement

Warmer for the workweek

After a cool and cloudy end to the weekend, sunshine and warmer weather will take over for the...
After a cool and cloudy end to the weekend, sunshine and warmer weather will take over for the start of the workweek.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cool and cloudy end to the weekend, sunshine and warmer weather will take over for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, with a clear to mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Monday, we’ll have a sunny sky and highs will reach the lower 90s in the west and the mid to upper 80s in central and eastern Kansas. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

We’ll gradually get warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90s on Tuesday and the mid 90s on Wednesday. We’ll stay sunny through then.

The weather pattern will start to change Thursday, bringing the chance for showers and storms in the evening. That chance for storms will continue, off and on, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 92.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 73 Chance of showers and storms; storms could hang around overnight.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 71 Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 73 partly cloudy with spotty showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department is investigating after two Wichita men were arrested on charges...
Two Kansas men arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges
Wichita police arrested a man Saturday night following a chase and crash at Harry and...
Police arrest man after chase, crash in SE Wichita
RSV spreads rapidly throughout Wichita infecting younger children
RSV is rapidly spreading in Wichita
Wichita police said a man died in a car fire on Friday following a chase and crash that ended...
Police: Man dies in vehicle fire following chase with shots fired in south Wichita
On July 12, 2021, Rachel Hackbarth with join Michael Schwanke on Eyewitness News at 5/6/10.
Rachel Hackbarth joins KWCH 12 Eyewitness News

Latest News

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
$100k raised for family of mother killed in west Wichita crash
Fire generic
Landfill fire started by unused fireworks, says Hutchinson Fire Dept.
fire investigators estimate $1.25 million in damages after a 2-alarm apartment fire.
Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita
Wichita police arrested a man Saturday night following a chase and crash at Harry and...
Police arrest man after chase, crash in SE Wichita