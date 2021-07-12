Advertisement

Easy start to the workweek

Meteorologist Cassie Wilson says it will be an easy start to the workweek.
Meteorologist Cassie Wilson says it will be an easy start to the workweek.(KWCH 12)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Cassie Wilson says it will be an easy start to the workweek. Expect sunshine and mild temperatures but, those 90s are returning quickly. The 90s return by Tuesday and look to hold steady through the week.

Our next chance for rain arrives by the middle to end of the workweek. We have a low-pressure system moving in and with it expect a cold front to develop to our north. This front looks to make an extended stay across the Sunflower state, turning stationary by the end of the week. This means we could hold onto rain chances as we head into the weekend. The best chance for thunderstorms and severe weather looks to be Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 92.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 73 Chance of showers and storms; storms could hang around overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 73 Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 73 Scattered showers/storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 73 Partly cloudy with spotty showers/storms.

