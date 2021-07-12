Getting back to July temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more heat, wind, and humidity are on the way to Kansas as we approach midweek.

Skies will be clear into Tuesday with lows in the 60s and winds remain light out of the south. Expect south winds to return and the humidity will be going back up heading into the afternoon. Highs will return to the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Even stronger winds await the area Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with wind gusts approaching 40 mph in some spots. A few thunderstorms will develop across western and northern Kansas Wednesday night.

Storm chances will be even higher coming up Thursday as a front stalls over the region. We should have some cooler weather arriving later in the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 94 Mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 74 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 71 Scattered storms; mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 68 Decreasing clouds.

