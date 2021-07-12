Kansas teenager returns home following his paralyzing motocross accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 2nd when 14-year-old Westen Erwin had a motocross accident during a race at Bar2Bar MX track in Maize. Instead of crashing into the riders in front of him, he braked and crashed into the dirt, leaving him paralyzed.

“I just literally felt like I was super glued to the ground or something. I just couldn’t get up. Just like you’re on a mouse trap and you’re stuck,” said Weston.

Erwin was entering his third year of motocross when his parents watched as he flew headfirst over his dirt bike handle bars while he tried to avoid causing a pile up on the track.

Westen’s father Jay Erwin said, “He moved his arms so I thought, ‘Ok he’ll get up.’ And I went over and started talking to him and he goes, ‘I can’t feel my legs.’ So instantly you have that fear. You could tell he was laying there, and we weren’t getting up this time.”

“When he didn’t get up, as I’m jumping the fence, I yell up to him. He goes, ‘I would have landed on somebody, and I didn’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Westen’s mother Nicole Erwin.

Westen broke two vertebrae and was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center where he had pins put in from T2 to T6.

“The night of the injury, we’re at Wesley and he said, ‘I will walk again and if God has other plans, so be it. But I will be racing.’” Said Nicole.

Five days later, Westen was already at a rehab hospital in Nebraska.

“When we got to Madonna, they couldn’t believe that we were already there. They’re like, ‘Most people with this kind of injury, we don’t see for three weeks.’ We’re 10 weeks in and he’s out here running around,” said Jay.

It’s been just over two months since Erwin’s wreck on jump two, which left him with a broken spinal cord. But since he left rehab and returned to Kansas on Friday, he knew immediately that the track is where he wanted his homecoming gathering to be.

Nicole said, “For him to come back to the same track that his accident happened. I’m like, ‘How are you feeling about this?’ And he goes, ‘I love it, I want to get out to the track.’ He wants to be out there riding with them so bad.”

“I’m going really fast in recovery, I think because a month or two ago, I couldn’t even hold up my neck. Now I’m sitting here with no neck support or anything,” said Westen.

Westen and his family will be headed to Las Vegas at the end of the week for more rehab-therapy…with the goal of learning to walk again.

