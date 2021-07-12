Newton teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl Sunday

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Police have taken a juvenile into custody after the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl Sunday night.

Police said witnesses saw a 16-year-old male arrive at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut around 10 p.m. where a group of teens were. Witnesses said the teen was visibly intoxicated and was having a gun around before fatally shooting the 14-year-old girl.

Life-saving measures were attempted by witnesses and neighbors, and the suspect ran from the house. The suspect was then taken into custody Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

