Newton teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl Sunday

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Police have taken a juvenile into custody after the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl Sunday night.

Police said witnesses saw a 16-year-old male arrive at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut around 10 p.m. where a group of teens were. Witnesses said the teen was visibly intoxicated and was having a gun around before fatally shooting the 14-year-old girl.

Life-saving measures were attempted by witnesses and neighbors, and the suspect ran from the house. The suspect was then taken into custody Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

