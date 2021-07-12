Advertisement

Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Philips is recalling certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”

If that happens, the debris from the foam or certain chemicals may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device and may cause irritation, headache, asthma or carcinogenic effects to organs, such as kidneys and liver.

The FDA says anyone who uses one of the recalled BiPAP or CPAP devices should talk to their health care provider to decide on a suitable treatment which may include stopping the use of the device or alternative treatments.

Anyone who uses one of the recalled ventilators should not stop or change ventilator use until they have talked to their health care provider.

There have been no reports of death as a result of these issues, according to the FDA.

A complete list of recalled devices can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a man Saturday night following a chase and crash at Harry and...
Police arrest man after chase, crash in SE Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating after two Wichita men were arrested on charges...
Two Kansas men arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges
16 year old boy from Newton has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14 year...
Newton teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl Sunday
Two people were seriously injured following a crash near K-96 and Woodlawn.
Two injured in crash in Northeast Wichita
fire investigators estimate $1.25 million in damages after a 2-alarm apartment fire.
Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
It had been fairly quiet in Butler County for the last few months but recently COVID-19 cases...
COVID-19 isn't going away
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death