Advertisement

Police investigate homicide after human remains identified

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas authorities have identified human remains found this spring as a man who has been missing for years, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s departments in Osage and Franklin counties said the remains that were found in March in a remote part of Osage County have been identified as Jeffrey Myers.

The 43-year-old Myers of Ottawa, Kansas, was reported missing in Franklin County in May 2013. Officials said his family had last been in contact with him in August 2012.

Myers’ remains were found in March. Myers was identified after lab testing was done on the remains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a man Saturday night following a chase and crash at Harry and...
Police arrest man after chase, crash in SE Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating after two Wichita men were arrested on charges...
Two Kansas men arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges
Two people were seriously injured following a crash near K-96 and Woodlawn.
Two injured in crash in Northeast Wichita
fire investigators estimate $1.25 million in damages after a 2-alarm apartment fire.
Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
$100k raised for family of mother killed in west Wichita crash

Latest News

Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Abiel Zapata leaves behind a definable absence
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Abiel Zapata's family trying to understand why their three-year-old boy died
After a cool and cloudy end to the weekend, sunshine and warmer weather will take over for the...
Warmer for the workweek