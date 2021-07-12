Royals select pitcher Frank Mozzicato in first round of 2021 MLB Draft

Kansas City, Mo. (July 11, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals have selected Frank Mozzicato, a left-handed pitcher from East Catholic High School (Conn.), with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fourth player chosen seventh overall in Royals history and first since 1999. This marks the third time in the last four years that the Royals have selected a pitcher with their first pick, following Asa Lacy (4th overall) in 2020 and Brady Singer (18th overall) in 2018.

Mozzicato, 18, is committed to the University of Connecticut.

The Royals’ next pick will come Monday in the second round (43rd overall). Day two of the draft will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT on MLB.com.

