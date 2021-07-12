Advertisement

Week of July 12: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: HR Generalist | Novacoast | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11542227 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Territory Account Executive and Developer Intern positions

TUESDAY: Underground Utilities Loader Operator | Dondlinger & Sons Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550189 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Heavy Equipment Service Tech, Heavy Equipment Operator, Job Site  Superintendent, Project Manager, Foreman and multiple other commercial construction positions

WEDNESDAY: Information Security Analyst III | American Red Cross Remote | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550345 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Phlebotomist, Collections Technician, Call Center Blood Scheduler

THURSDAY: Mechanic/Welder | Larry’s Trailer Sales & Service LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11531780 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Commercial Garage Door Technician

FRIDAY: CNC Machine Operators | Takako America Co., Inc | Hutchinson | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551643 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple positions for kitchen staff, wait staff, player’s club reps, security, custodial

There are upcoming job fairs this week. For more information, click here.

