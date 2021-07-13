1 in 10 inmates in Sedgwick County Jail facing murder charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One in 10 inmates sitting in the Sedgwick County Jail are facing at least one charge of taking another life.

Today, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 inmates on this day in 2019.

The sheriff’s and district attorney’s office said there is a lot of work being done to manage these inmates.

“When COVID came, the court’s shutdown as far as jury trials, that’s why we’ve seen an increase, plus the violence that has taken place, it’s increased in this community,” Sheriff Jeff Easter with the sheriff’s office said.

Roughly 200 detention deputies are managing 1,167 inmates in Wichita. Another 145 are housed out of the county.

The sheriff said murder suspects require at least two deputies to move them around buildings.

“It’s not something that we can’t take care of, cause we have been, and we will continue to take care of, but it is a strain,” Easter said.

As inmates wait for their jury trials, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office has been working through the pandemic.

“We’ve already done motions. We’ve already had preliminary hearings in many of these cases, so now is just a matter of okay, when is everybody’s calendar clear. When can you try this murder case?”

Last year, the court system resolved 1,903 criminal cases by plea, and conducted 15,586 hearings before judges of the criminal department.

“We got people here who know what they’re doing, experienced lawyers who are showing up every day, despite the conditions, and they are ready to get back to business, and they are back to business, and we’re going to get it done in the next year, year and half, and all of us, myself included, are picking up lots of cases,” District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

The sheriff said the inmate population can remain manageable with the help from the community.

“We have got to see a slowdown in the violence in this community. The violence in this community is driving these numbers,” Easter said.

The jail is also still down several dozen deputies, according to the sheriff. They increased pay to nearly $19 an hour and continue to hire.

