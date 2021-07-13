Advertisement

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East...
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.

Police say a man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover.

WXYZ-TV reported from the scene that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall.

The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old boy from Newton has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14 year...
Newton teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl Sunday
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Abiel Zapata leaves behind a definable absence
Erwin returns from rehab hospital after motocross accident which left him paralyzed.
Kansas teenager returns home following his paralyzing motocross accident
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships

Latest News

The prices paid at the grocery store have gone up this past year.
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teen's golf ball struck by lightning
First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights