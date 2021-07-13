Advertisement

1 person dead, 2 others injured in Dickinson County crash Sunday

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died and two others had non-life-threatening injuries in an accident Sunday in the 700 block of 2700 Avenue in Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s identified 21-year-old Cheyenne Crocker as the woman who died in the crash.

A 20-year-old and 18-year-old were also in the vehicle with Crocker. The 20-year-old was driving the vehicle. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
Family identify 14-year-old girl killed in Newton
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Abiel Zapata leaves behind a definable absence
Erwin returns from rehab hospital after motocross accident which left him paralyzed.
Kansas teenager returns home following his paralyzing motocross accident
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships

Latest News

Museum of World Treasures hold multiple upcoming events
Museum of World Treasures has multiple events coming up.
Museum of World Treasures hold multiple upcoming events
City of Wichita
WATCH LIVE: Wichita City Council discusses nondiscrimination ordinance
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posts a video of a motorcycle send off for an injured officer.
Injured WPD officer leaves the hospital with a send off