1 person dead, 2 others injured in Dickinson County crash Sunday

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died and two others had non-life-threatening injuries in an accident Sunday in the 700 block of 2700 Avenue in Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s identified 21-year-old Cheyenne Crocker as the woman who died in the crash.

A 20-year-old and 18-year-old were also in the vehicle with Crocker. The 20-year-old was driving the vehicle. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol.

