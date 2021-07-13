Advertisement

2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Saline County authorities say two teenage girls are in custody after they allegedly stole a woman’s car at a foster care facility and then ran over the woman when she tried to stop them from leaving.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said two girls aged 14 and 17 ran from St. Francis Ministries in rural Saline County Monday evening.

An employee jumped on the hood of her car when the girls tried to drive away. Melander says when the woman was eventually thrown off the hood, the girls drove over her before fleeing.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. The girls were later arrested in Ellsworth.

