Boil Water Advisory issued for YMCA Camp Hyde in Sedgwick County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for YMCA Camp Hyde in Sedgwick County.

The advisory was issued because “they cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual,” according to a release. This puts the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

KDHE recommends the following precautions:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

