Higher heat and humidity coming back to Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the ‘cooler’ temperatures are in our rear-view mirror and the next couple of days are going to feel more like middle July. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will also be windy as a south breeze increases to 20-30 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph.

Our next cold front will sweep into the state Wednesday night and Thursday increasing the chance of showers and storms. While the threat of strong/severe weather looks low, slow-moving storms may produce very heavy rainfall across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 91. Low: 72. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 72. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 91. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 68. Morning/midday showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

