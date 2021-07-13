Hot and windy for Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a cooler than normal July so far but tomorrow the heat is back in the hurry. Expect a hot and humid day for your Wednesday. Storm chances arrive by Thursday as a cold front is lining up to swing through the region.

Some showers are possible across western Kansas Wednesday afternoon but the bulk of the storm action is looking to hug the Thursday forecast. This cold front does look to stall and possibly turn stationary, meaning the soggy weather pattern it’s brining could set up shop for an extended stay. So here’s your heads up that weekend plans may be impacted by the weather.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly cloudy; AM showers, late day storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 73 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 70 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 71 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

