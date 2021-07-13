Advertisement

Injured WPD officer leaves the hospital with a send off

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay sharing a video Monday of a motorcycle send-off for the officer who was shot and critically injured while on duty.

It was June 19, when the officer was responding to a disturbance in South Wichita.

The injured officer is a five-year veteran of the department, shot in the legs and head.

Monday, he was released from the hospital and now heads to a rehab facility to continue his recovery.

Injured Officer Send Off

It's been a whirlwind of emotions today, but here's some good news to share. This morning we had a send-off for our officer who was shot last month in the line of duty. Today he was released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab facility! The outpouring of community support for this hero has been overwhelming, and we're very thankful for the progress he's made in his recovery so far. Hoy ha sido un torbellino de emociones, pero aquí hay algunas buenas noticias para compartir. Esta mañana tuvimos una despedida para nuestro oficial que recibió un disparo el mes pasado en el cumplimiento del deber. ¡Hoy fue dado de alta del hospital y trasladado a un centro de rehabilitación! La gran cantidad de apoyo de la comunidad para este héroe ha sido abrumadora, y estamos muy agradecidos por el progreso que ha logrado en su recuperación hasta ahora.

Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Monday, July 12, 2021

