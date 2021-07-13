Museum of World Treasures hold multiple upcoming events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Museum of World Treasures is holding multiple events this month. The first is on certain Tuesdays they are offering experiences for little explorers. On July 13th, the theme is Native Americans. Museum staff say kids can make creative totem poles, beaded jewelry, and even play a Native American bead game. This event targets kids age 2-5 years of age. It is $4 per person for anyone who is over 3. The event is from 10-11 am, and people who want to bring their kids do not need to sign up, you can just walk in. You can also come on July 27th, where the theme will be “Behold the Buddhas.” Staff say through the theme days kids will explore a different historical theme/topic through a mini-tour, craft, story time, movement activities, and a history-infused experience.

If you are an adult and want to ditch the kids there’s also a day for you. The museum is also offering a Night of the Living Museum Gala, two weekend nights. Those nights are Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. The tickets are pre-booked, private 90-minute tours of the Museum with live history performances. After the tour there are a wine, cheese, and dessert tasting stations. There are also special raffle opportunities. Museum staff say tickets can be purchased for “Covid-friendly” groups of six for $150. Then all proceeds from the event benefit the Museum of World Treasures, because they are an educational nonprofit organization. To get tickets you can call (316) 263-1311.

The museum also has a day targeted to families coming up, that is on August 7th. Museum staff say they do this event every year to show appreciation to their customers at reduced admission. They say it is targeted to families. They will have re-enactors at various places in the museum. Some examples of them are Civil War, Egyptian, and Renaissance. They will have crafts and activities for kids as well. Some examples of those are face painting and a movie in the banquet area. This event is $5 for anybody over 3. You do not need to sign up for this event you can just walk in and by a museum ticket.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.