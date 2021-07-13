No rest from COVID-19 yet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 had started to wane in Kansas the last few months, the numbers are on a slight incline as some counties are starting to deal with more cases.

“Yeah, we’re noticing an uptick in our positives each day now,” said Butler County Health Department Director Jamie Downs. “Staff get a little bit busier doing the leg work. We still have assistance from the state.”

“We are remaining under four percent from the three percent mark, but it is still out there.” Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne said. “We have cases in our hospitals and primarily unvaccinated people of various ages.

It comes as the Delta Variant grows in prominence. KDHE data Monday shows it making up more the 95 percent of positive tests sequenced in the past week. Only a small percentage of positive tests are sequenced. So far in the month of July, KDHE said it’s around eight percent.

In Sedgwick County, KDHE data shows there have been nearly 850 variant cases reported across the different strains. In Bulter County, it’s nearly 25 variant cases. The most recent of those reported variant cases was in late June.

In Butler County, they are also dealing with a COVID-19 cluster at a summer camp. At the end of June, 23 cases have been linked to the camp held at Wheat State Retreat Center.

Downs said, “None of the cases are Butler County residents, so we’re working with multi-counties on this outbreak.”

So far, Downs said she has not received information if any of the camp cases were linked to a variant, which can take a few extra days to complete.

This weekend, some parents were also notified after a case at the Andover Early Learning Center.

Downs said parents should still remain aware of what precautionary measures are being taken since kids under 12 can’t be vaccinated but still exposed to the virus.

“KDHE specifically recommends that adults in child care settings, wear masks because we know that the children in those settings can’t be vaccinated,” said Downs. Downs said when they visit childcare centers, they advise masks to continue to be worn.

It’s also crunch time with students about away from starting school, making this crucial to get kids 12 and older vaccinated. Much more delay, students won’t be considered fully vaccinated by the first day of class.

Downs said, “With the Pfizer being 21 days apart, and knowing it’s a two weeks after the second dose to really have that protection, now is the time to get it. For some kids, especially when they’re starting August 11, they’re not going to have that full protection when school starts.”

Byrne said, “It’s very important and we’ve seen more of that age group come in to be vaccinated and going to the mobile clinics.”

Byrne added that with schools lifting some measures in the fall, the vaccine is the best option to limit the spread of the virus in schools.

“Everyone wants to get back to normal and that’s understandable but we are not quite there yet,” said Byrne.

