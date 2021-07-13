Advertisement

Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have responded to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police are investigating Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile. Travel will be...

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

They have released few details except to say that there is no threat to the community and that they are also investigating at a second gas station about 2 miles away.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, says one man fleeing the station told her someone was in the store shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
Family identify 14-year-old girl killed in Newton
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Abiel Zapata leaves behind a definable absence
Erwin returns from rehab hospital after motocross accident which left him paralyzed.
Kansas teenager returns home following his paralyzing motocross accident
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships

Latest News

Museum of World Treasures hold multiple upcoming events
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Museum of World Treasures hold multiple upcoming events
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to shooting at Wis. gas station