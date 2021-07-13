Today is the last day to register to vote for the August primaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is your last chance to register to vote in time for the local primary election this August.

This year voters will decide several local seats like city council and school board. The primary is scheduled for August 3. With the general election happening on November 2.

It’s important to note. This is just the deadline for the primary election to pick the candidates. You’ll still have time to register to vote for the general election.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.