Wichita Police investigating overdose deaths, remind residents illegal drugs can be unsafe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police want to remind residents that any narcotic or prescription drug not purchased with a doctor’s prescription at a pharmacy should be considered unsafe following a string of overdose deaths.

Police are investigating four deaths possibly linked to drug overdoses this month.

“Further testing from the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center and the Coroner’s Office will determine the actual cause of death,” a release said.

Police said the deaths all happened in an area from Kellogg to Pawnee along the Broadway corridor. There was also evidence of crack cocaine use found at the scenes.

One death occurred at the Trail Motel on July 5. Three others occurred this week at Bell Boy, the Bell Air Motel, and in the 100 block of East Harry.

Police are warning that drugs not purchased at a pharmacy can contain Fentanyl and other harmful substances.

If a person has overdosed on Fentanyl, call 911 immediately, administer Narcan if available, and start rescue breathing.

Anyone with information about the illegal use or sale of any drug is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. Also, those needing help with a drug addiction, should call Sedgwick County COMCARE Addiction Treatment Services at (316) 660-110.

