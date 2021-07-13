Advertisement

Wichita Police investigating overdose deaths, remind residents illegal drugs can be unsafe

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police want to remind residents that any narcotic or prescription drug not purchased with a doctor’s prescription at a pharmacy should be considered unsafe following a string of overdose deaths.

Police are investigating four deaths possibly linked to drug overdoses this month.

“Further testing from the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center and the Coroner’s Office will determine the actual cause of death,” a release said.

Police said the deaths all happened in an area from Kellogg to Pawnee along the Broadway corridor. There was also evidence of crack cocaine use found at the scenes.

One death occurred at the Trail Motel on July 5. Three others occurred this week at Bell Boy, the Bell Air Motel, and in the 100 block of East Harry.

Police are warning that drugs not purchased at a pharmacy can contain Fentanyl and other harmful substances.

If a person has overdosed on Fentanyl, call 911 immediately, administer Narcan if available, and start rescue breathing.

Anyone with information about the illegal use or sale of any drug is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. Also, those needing help with a drug addiction, should call Sedgwick County COMCARE Addiction Treatment Services at (316) 660-110.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
Family, friends remember 14-year-old girl killed in Newton
Mother of boy who died during dental procedure speaks out
Abiel Zapata leaves behind a definable absence
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships
Erwin returns from rehab hospital after motocross accident which left him paralyzed.
Kansas teenager returns home following his paralyzing motocross accident

Latest News

Today is your last chance to register to vote in time for the local primary election this August
Today is the last day to register to vote for the August primaries
No one was injured after a fire at the Village Inn Motel in Salina.
No one injured in fire at Salina Village Inn motel
One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
1 dead in SW Wichita crash
Boil Water Advisory issued for YMCA Camp Hyde in Sedgwick County