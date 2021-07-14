Additional Shigella case identified in connection to Tanganyika Wildlife splash park, investigation ongoing

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - An additional case of Shigella has been identified in connection to the Tanganyika Wildlife splash park, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Seven total cases have been identified and all seven visited the splash park on June 11.

Tests ran on two separate cases showed that they likely shared a common source of infection.

Investigations into other possible illnesses are ongoing.

A new survey has been created for those who visited the park from May 28 through June 19 to determine the cause of illness.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.