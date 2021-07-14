Augusta High School broken into, Public Safety Department looking for individuals involved

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Department of Public Safety are looking for individuals involved in a burglary at Augusta High School.

The burglary took place on June 19, according to the department.

Those with information are asked to contact the department at 316-775-4500 ext. 306 or email tbrown@augustadps.org.

The individuals and vehicle pictured, were involved in a burglary on the 19th of June at the Augusta High School. If... Posted by Augusta Department Of Public Safety on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

