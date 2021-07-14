Augusta High School broken into, Public Safety Department looking for individuals involved
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Department of Public Safety are looking for individuals involved in a burglary at Augusta High School.
The burglary took place on June 19, according to the department.
Those with information are asked to contact the department at 316-775-4500 ext. 306 or email tbrown@augustadps.org.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.