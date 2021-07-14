Advertisement

Building You: Tech company in Wichita is hiring

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local information technology company serving customers nationwide is hiring in northeast Wichita.

Keycentrix is a pharmacy software company hiring for people with and without IT experience.

“We look for people who know either the industry we’re serving, even if they don’t have the software skills. So if you’ve worked in a pharmacy or around a pharmacy, that’s helpful. We skill you up from there,” said Luis Rodriguez, president of Keycentrix.

They are looking for people to join the 70-employee team.

“If technology is something that you like, pursue it. Don’t be afraid to try new things. If you’re a self starter and you’re a quick learner, those are all valuable things that you can use in a tech career because if anything changes, it’s tech. It changes fast and it changes all the time, so you have to be willing to learn and just take the leap,” said Brenda Flax, senior director of implementation at Keycentrix.

To learn more about career opportunities at Keycentrix, click here.

To learn more about job openings in IT, click here.

