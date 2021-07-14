Advertisement

Demand for gas drastically increases gas prices overnight

Gas prices jumped fifteen cents at some gas stations across Kansas overnight.
Gas prices jumped fifteen cents at some gas stations across Kansas overnight.(KWCH 12)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices jumped fifteen cents at some gas stations across Kansas overnight.

Experts said with more people traveling, creating a higher demand for gas, current gas prices are a dollar more expensive than it was last year.

Current gas prices are also now at their highest level since 2014.

“When you compare to where we were a year ago, right now in Kansas, we’re at $2.90 a gallon average, and that’s 92 cents higher than we were this time last year so with COVID lightening up and more people getting out on the roads. There’s just a lot more demand for gas right now,” Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas said.

AAA said to expect these same prices for the next several months as people continue to travel.

Prices should stabilize some this fall.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
Family, friends remember 14-year-old girl killed in Newton
police lights
2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships

Latest News

Teen makes first appearance in deadly shooting
16 year old boy from Newton has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14 year...
Teen who killed 14-year-old Hesston girl charged, could be later charged as an adult
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Sedgwick County mill levy increase may raise property taxes
Germany died from complications due to COVID-19.
Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor police captain who died from COVID-19 complications