Demand for gas drastically increases gas prices overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices jumped fifteen cents at some gas stations across Kansas overnight.

Experts said with more people traveling, creating a higher demand for gas, current gas prices are a dollar more expensive than it was last year.

Current gas prices are also now at their highest level since 2014.

“When you compare to where we were a year ago, right now in Kansas, we’re at $2.90 a gallon average, and that’s 92 cents higher than we were this time last year so with COVID lightening up and more people getting out on the roads. There’s just a lot more demand for gas right now,” Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas said.

AAA said to expect these same prices for the next several months as people continue to travel.

Prices should stabilize some this fall.

