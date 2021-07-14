Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

DENVER (AP) - Court documents say a Colorado police officer used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered his door holding what authorities called a sword-like object.

An arrest affidavit was released Tuesday and says Idaho Springs police Officer Nicholas Hanning didn’t issue a warning before using the Taser on May 30. He’s been charged with third-degree assault but has not been asked to enter a plea to the charge yet.

The document says Hanning told a paramedic that he also punched the man, identified as 75-year-old Michael Clark, in the back of the head.

Clark’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.

Also Tuesday, Judge Cynthia Jones ruled that body camera footage of the incident must be released to the public by July 29 under a new state law.

The law that took effect immediately when Gov. Jared Polis signed it July 6 generally requires that unedited body camera footage be released within 21 days of a request.

However, since the first request for the video was made by Clark’s daughter on May 31, before the law took effect, the timeline requiring the video to be released did not start until Hanning was charged on July 8, two days after the law took effect, Jones said.

Schielke publicly called for the release of the video and court document Monday, saying police have released misleading information about what happened that suggests that Clark deserved the treatment.

Hanning’s lawyer, Lara Jimenez, previously opposed the release of the footage but, after Schielke’s comments, she said she would not fight its release since she thinks it will show some of Schielke’s statements were inaccurate.

