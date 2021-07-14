Advertisement

GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil planned for 14-year-old killed in Newton

Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for Madison “Maddie” Parrott.

The 14-year-old was killed by a 16-year-old Sunday in Newton while she was with friends.

A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church, with a candlelight vigil at the hill in King Park following.

