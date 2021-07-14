GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil planned for 14-year-old killed in Newton

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for Madison “Maddie” Parrott.

The 14-year-old was killed by a 16-year-old Sunday in Newton while she was with friends.

A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church, with a candlelight vigil at the hill in King Park following.

