Helping Hand donation fills Community Art Box outside Wichita art gallery

Community Art Box contains free art supplies for anyone who wants them
Art House 310 gets Helping Hand to fill Community Art Box(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Art House 310 in Wichita is doing its part to foster creativity and support people’s mental health with its new Community Art Box. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers offered a $1,200 Helping Hand to fund its efforts.

Angie Evans launched the art gallery to showcase local artists in the summer of 2020.

“Trying to open a new business during the pandemic has really been interesting, more than anything,” said Evans.

The pandemic put a lot of her plans on hold, but Evans noticed so many people were using their talents to try to help others.

That’s how she came up with the idea for the Community Art Box, built just outside her gallery at 310 S Laura in Wichita.

“Art is one of those things that you can just get lost in,” said Evans.

Her Community Art Box contains free art supplies, and it works like a little free library or community fridge. Take what you need; leave what you can.

Evans said, right now especially, people need an outlet to express the tough stuff they are feeling or escape it.

“A lot of people have done that this past year with COVID. They’ve kind of lost themselves in coloring or drawing or painting just to have some brain break from it,” said Evans.

She has a list of art supplies you can donate on the Art House 310 website. The list includes a variety of items for beginners and advanced artists, from construction paper and glue sticks to stretched canvases and pottery tools.

