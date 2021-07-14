Hot and windy Wednesday, then storms come back to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a hot and windy Wednesday. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will be accompanied by a south breeze between 20 and 30 mph with occasional gusts to 35-40 mph.

Our next cold front will sweep into the state tonight and Thursday increasing the chance of showers and storms. While the threat of strong/severe weather looks low, slow-moving storms may produce very heavy rainfall across Kansas.

The best chance of storms in the Wichita area will happen between 2pm and 8pm followed by the activity winding-down and moving out as we head into Thursday night and Friday.

Another storm system appears to be heading our way this weekend. The chance of showers and storms is climbing, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms, mainly before midnight. Wind: W/NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 70. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 68. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

