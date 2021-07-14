Advertisement

Kansas is dealing with construction worker shortages

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across the country, construction companies face a shortage of workers like never before.

Kansas builders say their crews got smaller during the pandemic and now are struggling to hire more.

Steve Hund, president of All Season’s Construction, says he has never seen such a drastic labor shortage stating, “...right now demand is higher and crazier than it’s ever been right now and this is not the time we need to be short on anything especially employees”.

With new homes and other construction surging, the shortage of labor, combined with the shortage of materials, means projects are taking longer to complete.

New duplexes would usually take about four months to complete; however, builders believe it will take six months or more.

