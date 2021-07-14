Advertisement

Man arrested for stalking, served a protection from stalking order day before arrest

Kenneth Battle was arrested for stalking and other charges after being caught on video placing a GPS device on a woman's vehicle.
Kenneth Battle was arrested for stalking and other charges after being caught on video placing a GPS device on a woman’s vehicle.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for stalking and other charges after being caught on video placing a GPS device on a woman’s vehicle.

The man, Kenneth Battle, had also been served with a protection from stalking order the day before the arrest.

“On Monday, the DIVRT team served him with a Protection from Stalking order. Tuesday morning, he was seen on video placing a GPS tracker on a vehicle that the victim had access to,” a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department said.

The Domestic Intervention and Violence Reduction Team (DIVRT) focuses on addressing issues of domestic violence in the city.

Battle was arrested and booked on four counts of stalking, two counts of tampering with an automobile, violation of a protection order, and criminal use of weapons.

DIVRT’s victim advocate reached out to the victim to provide resources and information.

The department said those involved in a domestic violence relationship can reach out to the department with resources to help.

