Scattered Thunderstorms for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms will begin to fire across western Kansas by Thursday morning with some of those storm reaching north central Kansas by the middle of the day. The threat for thunderstorms for Wichita and south central Kansas looks to hold off until Thursday afternoon into the evening. Ahead of storms expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80′s. Storm chances will help bring temperatures down slightly allowing us to maintain our below average temperature trend through the weekend.

As this front turns stationary, expect storm chances to return Saturday night and the again Sunday afternoon. By the start of next week we look to dry out but stay cool with highs in the 80′s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Storms ending by 10 pm, mostly cloudy. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 70.

Fri: High: 90 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 70 Turning mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 71 Turning mostly cloudy; late day storms

Mon: High: 83 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

