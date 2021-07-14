Advertisement

Sedgwick County Jail Deputy left with stitches, facial fractures after being punched by an inmate

Denzell Cooper
Denzell Cooper(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Jail Deputy received 15 stitches and multiple facial fractures when an inmate punched him in the face early Tuesday morning.

The jail deputy was attempting to get an inmate, identified as Denzell Cooper, to go back into their cell after being let out of the showers, according to a release.

“When instructed to return to his cell, the inmate became aggressive and made threatening comments to the deputy. The deputy called for extra assistance and continued attempts to get him to return to his cell,” the release said.

The deputy was then punched in the face and knocked to the floor. Other staff members were able to get the inmate in their cell.

Cooper has been in custody since May 2020 on charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and felony counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

