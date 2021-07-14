Advertisement

Sedgwick County mill levy increase may raise property taxes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners voted this morning to authorize publication of the maximum tax levy to fund the 2022 budget.

That means you may see an increase in your property taxes.

Property tax rates are estimated to be just over 29 mills for Sedgwick County and nearly 18 mills for Fire District 1 in 2022.

Sedgwick County’s recommended budget for next year adds up to more than $480 million.

“We have an online public forum that is ongoing until August 24 at 5 o clock,” County Manager Tom Stolz said. “We have our first public hearing for people to come in person August 5 at 6 p.m. I believe that’s in this room. And then August 25, which is also day of ratification at 9 a.m. here in the courthouse.”

You can give input to the recommended budget here.

