USDA will reimburse 80% of farmers’ animal and profit loss from the pandemic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The US Department of Agriculture announced its pandemic livestock indemnity program, which producers can begin applying for in one week.

This program is for the producers who did not have a place to keep their animals, leading to the tough choice to put them down.

During the pandemic, producers were losing money by continuing to feed them and getting no profits in return.

As meatpacking giants reduced capacity, more people looked to local processors causing even more of a waitlist. Those who had to put animals down can now get payments from the US Department of Agriculture.

Eligible animals are chickens, hogs, and turkeys.

This program will compensate 80% of both the loss of livestock and the cost of putting them down and disposal.

The last day to apply for this program is September 17. Farmers will have to fill out an FSA-620 form and submit that to any FSA county office.

