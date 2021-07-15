Breece Hall speaks at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Tex. (Catch it Kansas) - Iowa State Junior Breece Hall has embraced college football since his arrival in Ames, Iowa. A stellar sophomore campaign complete with more than 1,500 yards, 21 touchdowns, and a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award has left Hall hungry for more.

He says his success is something he has expected from an early age.

“Coming to college, I really expected this, I have always dreamed of being one of the best running backs in college football,” Hall shared.

Entering his junior season the Wichita native has made a name for himself in the national spotlight, his head coach Matt Campbell says fans can expect a lot more from #28.

“The thing I am most excited about for Breece is he has passionately worked to be the best he can be, so his growth in the weight room playing at 215 last season to 225 this year,” Campbell beamed.

Breece recalls the motivation to keep improving starting at a young age-- that carried to his time at Northwest high school and now as a Cyclone. He says his approach to the game has not changed giving credit to his roots.

“Home keeps me humble and grounded, that just has to do with the way that I was brought up, I was never brought up to be one of those guys that had to flaunt about everything,” Hall said.

With the accolades and the success, some could be phased but Hall stays grounded week in and week out saying the mission is the same each Saturday.

“I know the type of player that I am, I know the type of person that I am. I just come in and try to play as hard as I can every Saturday and I am okay with the results,” Hall explained.

