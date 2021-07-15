Commissioners respond to EMS staffing issues, late response times

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An audit in the Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services Department is expected this week after an extensive investigation into the department by the Wichita Eagle.

The Eagle reported on the department’s handling of staffing issues in the department, as well as the impact it has had on its response times.

County commissioners agreed that something needs to be done to get EMS response times to where they were in 2018.

That’s the goal of an investigation being conducted by a private law firm into the department and it’s service director – Dr. John Gallagher. He was promoted to the position roughly two years ago.

Since then, more than 100 EMS employees have quit and response times have slowed.

Commissioner Jim Howell said EMS responds late more than 25% of the time, but three years ago that was less than 12%.

“I think there’s issues with protocols and training we could raise those issues as well,” Howell said. “There’s a lot of reasons that I would say overall the entire system has taken a step downwards in the last couple of years.”

While some commissioners have expressed their concerns about the department, they don’t have the authority to remove Gallagher or to reorganize the department. That’s left up to County Manager Tom Stolz.

The audit is expected to be finished this week, but the information won’t be made public due ot “personal information.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.