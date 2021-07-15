Advertisement

3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard

Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard on Thursday for a possible drowning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a three-year-old boy drowned Thursday afternoon at a residence near Goodard.

The home accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 20700 block of W. 21st Street.

The sheriff’s office said the boy drowned in an above-ground pool. They are still trying to figure out how the boy accessed the pool.

Emergency crews have responded to the call of a drowning near Goddard.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that one person is in very critical condition following a possible drowning in the 20700 block of W. 21st Street.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

