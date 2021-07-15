3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a three-year-old boy drowned Thursday afternoon at a residence near Goodard.

The home accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 20700 block of W. 21st Street.

The sheriff’s office said the boy drowned in an above-ground pool. They are still trying to figure out how the boy accessed the pool.

Emergency crews have responded to the call of a drowning near Goddard.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that one person is in very critical condition following a possible drowning in the 20700 block of W. 21st Street.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

