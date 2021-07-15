Flood Watch through Friday Morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with a Flood Watch to remain in effect across south central and southeast Kansas through Friday morning. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Temperatures look to stay slightly below average as we head toward the weekend and even into early next week. But don’t let that trend trick you into thinking the forecast will remain mild as well. We’ve got high humidity expected Friday keeping the forecast swampy, then more thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Some showers could linger into Monday morning but clearer skies are expected for much of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: A few evening showers/storms; mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Light winds. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: AM fog possible, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Sat: High: 88 Mostly cloudy; scattered late day storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 70 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 69 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

