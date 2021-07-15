Advertisement

Flood Watch through Friday Morning

More rain in the weekend forecast
Flood Watch
Flood Watch(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with a Flood Watch to remain in effect across south central and southeast Kansas through Friday morning. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Temperatures look to stay slightly below average as we head toward the weekend and even into early next week. But don’t let that trend trick you into thinking the forecast will remain mild as well. We’ve got high humidity expected Friday keeping the forecast swampy, then more thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Some showers could linger into Monday morning but clearer skies are expected for much of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: A few evening showers/storms; mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Light winds. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: AM fog possible, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Sat: High: 88 Mostly cloudy; scattered late day storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 70 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 69 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
A prayer service took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church,...
GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Newton
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, 1 other dies in Iowa plane crash
Denzell Cooper
Sedgwick County Jail Deputy left with stitches, facial fractures after being punched by an inmate
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday

Latest News

rain chances in the Wichita area today
Thursday thunderstorms bring heavy rain to parts of Kansas
Storm chances are on the rise for Thursday
Scattered Thunderstorms for Thursday
Storms and cooler temps on the way.
Storms, then cooler temps headed to Kansas
Next three days of weather
Hot and windy Wednesday, then storms come back to the state