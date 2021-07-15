Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Family have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Newton as Madison Parrott.
Family, friends remember 14-year-old girl killed in Newton
police lights
2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
4You: Miss Kansas has been crowned, the competition gives out nearly $58,000 in scholarships

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk