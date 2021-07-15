Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run Wednesday night

The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south...
The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night.

The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 10:30 p.m. they received calls of a motorcycle accident with a four-door silver vehicle involved, but that vehicle was no longer at the scene.

The KHP said they believe one of the vehicles tried to make a turn when they collided.

Troopers are looking for any witnesses and checking for any possible surveillance video. Those with information can call the Kansas Highway Patrol at *47.

