Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night.

The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 10:30 p.m. they received calls of a motorcycle accident with a four-door silver vehicle involved, but that vehicle was no longer at the scene.

The KHP said they believe one of the vehicles tried to make a turn when they collided.

Troopers are looking for any witnesses and checking for any possible surveillance video. Those with information can call the Kansas Highway Patrol at *47.

