Search continues for sexually violent offender who escaped Larned State Hospital

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned...
John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a second search warrant has been served and executed regarding John Freeman Colt who escaped from the Larned State Hospital. The sheriff’s office went to Larned State Hospital Campus and served a search warrant at the superintendent’s office.

Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at the hospital on June 30 at 7:09 a.m. The escape was captured on video. He had shaved his beard, changed his hair and used a fraudulent identity badge to get through the security checkpoint. A driver then picked up a person matching Colt’s description and dropped him off at the Kwik Shop in the city of Larned. He was seen leaving Kwik Shop, walking northbound on Broadway around 11:10 a.m. that same day.

Colt is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm with the initials BH.

In 2001, Colt was convicted of aggravated sexual battery against a woman in Topeka. He was declared a sexually violent predator in 2006. The Kansas Offender Registry lists Colt’s primary address as the Larned State Hospital.

