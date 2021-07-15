Advertisement

Small plane with Kansas connections crashes in Iowa, 2 dead

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWCH/KWQC) - At least two people are dead after a plane with a Kansas connection crashed in eastern Iowa.

KWQC in Davenport reports that air controllers called 911 Wednesday afternoon after losing contact with the plane.

Deputies found the plane in a rural area near the community of Muscatine.

This morning, first responders are looking for others who may have been on board.

The plane is a single-engine Piper Cherokee registered to an LLC in Deerfield, Kansas.

Deputies have not released the names of those who died. Officials said its believed that the plane was traveling from Michigan to Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

