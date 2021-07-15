Advertisement

Thursday thunderstorms bring heavy rain to parts of Kansas

rain chances in the Wichita area today
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it will produce showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. While the threat of severe weather is low, some of the storms will produce heavy rainfall at times.

A healthy supply of clouds will keep Kansas cooler than normal today with highs mostly in the 80s, or several degrees below normal. However, the heat returns on Friday as highs in the lower 90s feel like 100 degrees or higher.

Another cold front is heading our way this weekend. The chance of showers and storms returns Saturday night and Sunday followed by cooler conditions early next week. Highs in the lower to middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday are roughly 10 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: S/W 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Showers/storms, mainly before midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 68. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 66. Mostly sunny.

