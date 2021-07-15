Advertisement

Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday

Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of MacArthur. Police said the father was asleep but woke up when he was shot in the leg. The child had an injury on their hand.

Three other children in the home have been taken into protective custody pending the investigation into the shooting.

Police want to remind residents to store guns unloaded and securely locked when not in use.

