Advertisement

West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - According to the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the Levelland SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon.

Two other deputies were shot and are in critical condition, KCBD reported. One is a Hockley County Officer and one is a Levelland police officer.

A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police initially reported four officers injured.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., there was a report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

Update: There are four wounded law enforcement officers. One has been confirmed as a Levelland Police Officer. Two of...

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, 1 other dies in Iowa plane crash
One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
A prayer service took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church,...
GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Newton
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard

Latest News

Child Tax Credit Portal
Some Kansas families opting out of Child Tax Credit
COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County health officials urge vaccines as COVID-19 cases creep up
COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials warn COVID-19 rising among unvaccinated
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation