Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance continues to work through applications

City of Wichita
City of Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program has given out $5 million in rental assistance, close to half of what the city was given for the program.

The city received 4,500 applications and have 1,200 on the waitlist.

The eviction moratorium ends on July 31. The city is urging tenants and landlords to wait if they have not received funding yet.

“It’s in both party’s interest,” Housing and Community Services Director Sally Stang said.

The city said they’re receiving an average of 12-15 applications daily.

