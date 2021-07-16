Advertisement

2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 16, 2014.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, 1 other dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
A prayer service took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church,...
GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Newton

Latest News

Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon
Natural gas company investigates gas smell near Lyons, says ‘no public threat’
Lance Leipold KU
Leipold, Jayhawks miss Big 12 Media Day due to weather
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life