Big 12 Media Days wrap: K-State & KU

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KWCH) - For the first time in more than a year, the Big 12 Conference and its collection of coaches and select players were able to participate in Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Kansas State took part in the first day of the festivities, Head Coach Chris Klieman joined by Quarterback Skylar Thompson and Safety Jahron McPherson. Accompanying the Wildcats was Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia, and TCU.

In his press conference Klieman spoke on the importance of his third season following the changes in 2020.

“I thought the first season was important to get jump started, the second season was to see if you could keep it going is important,” Klieman explained. “It Is kind of like we are resetting a little bit,” he finished.

One area of emphasis for the Wildcats has been the defensive side of the ball. Needing to replace notable names like Wyatt Hubert and Justin Hughes, Kansas State will look for newer faces to fill the void.

Offensively, Kansas State was in a similar as the defense a year ago. Working with a new slate of players, primarily on the offensive line. Now, with experienced returners in each position, that looks to be the strong suit of the unit.

Thompson steps in at QB for another year, originally not planning to use the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA until an early season injury left him on the sideline for the rest of 2020.

Thompson explained that time off of the field allowed him to reflect and helped pave the way for his return.

“I had that talk with Coach Klieman and told him where I was at and he told me where he was at and what he thought was best for me moving forward. It was a quick and easy decision, that is why it was out there so quick,” Thompson shared.

The Kansas Jayhawks would also take part in the two day event but would do so from Lawrence after weather prevented the team plane to fly Thursday morning.

The conference and the Jayhawks quickly worked to allow first-year Head Coach Lance Leipold to address the media. Kwamie Lassiter and Kenny Logan were the player representatives.

Leipold steps in later than normal in the process for a new team leader after being hired in May. Since then, he says the main focus has been to establish a competitive culture in the short time he and his staff will have ahead of week 1.

“There’s no quick fix in building a program or rebuilding the program. Our approach is going to be that we will be consistent in what we do, consistent in our recruiting methods starting locally,” he stated.

Both player representatives talked about the changes within the first few months under Leipold and note they like the direction the team is headed.

“We talk about winning every day, we talk about being 1% better every day and that has been the case since he got here. I feel like that has to be the mindset,” Lassiter shared.

Logan who shared a photo with Leipold to his twitter account shortly after he was hired agreed saying he has seen a change in the team since the changes.

“Guys actually believe and see that there is something out there that we are trying to go get and believing in this process that we are going through now is going to help us get there,” he noted.

